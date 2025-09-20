President Zardari encourages Serene Air CEO to expand fleet in Pakistan

Kashgar: Owner and Chief Executive Officer of Serene Air Yunchun Yang Saturday called on President Asif Ali Zardari in Kashgar, China, informing him of the airline’s future plans for operations in Pakistan.

During the meeting, President Zardari encouraged Serene Air to increase the number of aircraft in its fleet to enhance domestic and international connectivity and strengthen its aviation network within Pakistan.

The meeting was also attended by Senator Saleem Mandviwalla, Pakistan’s Ambassador to China, and the Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan, according to a press release issued by the President’s Secretariat Press Wing.

Dr Yang holds a Ph.D. from the University of California and is also founder and president of a listed semiconductor company in China with subsidiaries in Sweden and the USA. He assured the president of his commitment to invest further in Serene Air’s operations in Pakistan.

Serene Air is the first Chinese private investment in Pakistan’s aviation sector and the first private Pakistani airline to operate flights to Beijing.

Dr Yang also highlighted the company’s collaborative projects with the Pakistan Air Force on JF-17 avionics.