President Zardari to visit Bahrain from tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Zardari will visit the Kingdom Bahrain from Tuesday (tomorrow) till January 16, Foreign Office spokesman said.

“A high level delegation of officials will be accompanied with President Zardari in the state visit of Bahrain,” spokesman said.

“President of Pakistan is expected to meet His Excellency King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa during the visit,” spokesman said.

President Zardari will also meet the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Bahrain during the visit. “Bilateral, regional and international issues will be discussed during meetings in Bahrain,” FO said.

The President’s visit of the Gulf country is meant to further strengthern bilateral brotherly ties between Pakistan and Bahrain.

The delegation led by the President will discuss trade, economic partnership, defence ties and promoting people to people exchanges between two countries, foreign office spokesman added.