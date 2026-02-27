Pakistan won't compromise on its territorial integrity, President Zardari warns Afghan Taliban

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari has warned that Pakistan will not compromise on its territorial integrity under any circumstances, cautioning the Afghan Taliban against misreading the country’s desire for peace as weakness.

“Pakistan knows well where the architects, enablers, and sponsors of violence operate from. If the bloodshed persists, those responsible elements will not remain out of our reach,” the president said in a statement.

He said that the Pakistani nation and its valiant armed forces stood like a shield to protect the homeland’s integrity and borders.

The president said that Pakistan would not compromise under any circumstances on its peace, stability, or territorial integrity and no one should be under the illusion that the country would succumb to any pressure or threats.

Lauding the comprehensive, timely, and decisive response of the Pakistan security forces, he said the forces were fully equipped to eliminate the enemy’s nefarious designs.

President Zardari recalled that following the suicide attack at a mosque in Islamabad on February 8, he had clearly and sternly warned the Taliban regime, and again delivered another unequivocal message to them on February 22.

“For the past five years, the ungrateful Taliban regime has been engaged in terrorist activities through its TTP terrorists against its benefactor, Pakistan. All our diplomatic efforts, along with brotherly countries, to bring this criminal outfit back to the right path have failed. Today, they have crossed the international border and challenged Pakistan’s integrity,” he added.

Pakistan launched ‘Ghazab Lil Haq’ operation, in response to the unprovoked firing by Afghan Taliban forces that was carried out across multiple locations along the border in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), on the night of Friday, February 26 2026.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar has claimed that 133 members of the Afghan Taliban regime were killed and more than 200 injured in what he described as Pakistan’s retaliatory action.

Speaking to ARY News, Mr Tarar said defensive targets linked to the Afghan Taliban were struck in Kabul, Paktia and Kandahar. He added that further casualties were possible as operations continued.