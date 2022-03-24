Presidential reference: Fawad condemns ‘PML-N campaign’ against SC bench

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Thursday claimed that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has ran a social media campaign against the formation of a Supreme Court bench for a presidential reference seeking opinion on interpretation of Article 63 (A), ARY NEWS reported.

“We extremely condemn the PML-N campaign against the Supreme Court bench on presidential reference,” he said while talking to media at the apex court and said that the PML-N has attempted to create an impression of bias towards the bench which is condemnable.

Fawad Chaudhry further expressed reservation over the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) and said that it should not become a subsidiary of a political party.

Justice Isa raises questions over SC larger bench, merger of cases

“We are currently focusing entirely on March 27 public rally,” he said and added, “the game of chess, opposition has begun will be finished by the government.”

He further said that the opposition has yet not submitted a formal request with the government for public gathering in the capital and it apparently seems that PML-N is not interested in holding a public gathering.

PRESIDENTIAL REFERENCE: PML-N TERMS IT 'PRE-MATURE, UNNECESSARY EXERCISE'

He said that the government is standing firm and all the allies are standing side by side with the treasury.

