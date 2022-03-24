Presidential reference: PTI says no value of individual vote in no-trust

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) has submitted its response in the presidential reference seeking Supreme Court of Pakistan’s ‘opinion’ on the Article 63 (A) of the Constitution, ARY NEWS reported.

In its response, the ruling party in the Centre said that vote is the mandate of the party and there is no value of individual vote during the no-trust motion.

The PTI response, however, did not give its opinion on lifetime disqualification over implementation of article 63 (A) and rather left it on the discretion of the apex court.

“We will be satisfied on whatever, the court decides on the matter,” it said and added that the ECP would be bound to implement the opinion from the apex court.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) submitted its reply to a presidential reference filed from President Arif Alvi in the Supreme Court of Pakistan, seeking opinion on article 63 (A) of the Constitution of Pakistan.

The PML-N has termed filing of the reference as an attempt to waste precious time of the apex court in its response filed by their counsel Makhdoom Ali Khan.

The article 63 (A) and article 95 are clear and every member of the Parliament has the right to vote under the Constitution of Pakistan, it said and added that every vote casted by the MNA will be counted.

The presidential reference is a pre-mature and unnecessary exercise, the PML-N counsel said and added the court has the authority to give interpretation of the Constitution not the constitutional amendments.

