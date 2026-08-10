President's Aide meets Speaker over judges' appointment issue

ISLAMABAD: President’s legal consultant Irfan Qadir called on Speaker National Assembly on Monday to discuss the dispute over appointment of judges to the high courts.

Minister of Law Azam Nazir Tarar and Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab were also present during the meeting.

Irfan Qadari said that the consultations over the issue will become successful and everything will return to normal. “All concerned are jointly seeking solution of the matter”, President’s aide further said.

He said the Speaker is playing his role adding that the matter is sub judice and he don’t want to comment on it.

Irfan Qadir further said that such issues will be resolved according to the law.

Earlier, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) today issued notices to the secretaries to the president and the prime minister in a case concerning a pending summary for the appointment of judges to the high courts, while questioning the delay in the constitutional process.

IHC Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir issued the notices during the hearing of a writ petition challenging the president’s delay to approve the summary and sought replies by Wednesday.

During the hearing, the petitioner’s counsel Zahid Asif Chaudhry argued that the Constitution was clear regarding the consequences once the prescribed period had elapsed and maintained that the president could not keep the summary pending indefinitely.

The court hearing of the writ petition filed by advocate Luqman Zafar, argued that the JCP had nominated and forwarded names for appointment as high court judges during its meetings held on July 20 and 21, 2026.

According to the petition, the nominations were forwarded to the president through the prime minister, but no decision has been made despite the passage of required time.

The counsel further submitted that the Constitution allows the president to return advice for reconsideration within 15 days but contended that the constitutional period had expired without the advice being acted upon or returned.