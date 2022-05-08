Prevailing heatwave to grip entire Sindh from May 11

KARACHI: Prevailing severe heatwave will grip entire Sindh from May 11/12 and last till 16 May, the Met Office predicted in a weather report.

Karachi’s maximum temperature may also rise to 40 degree Celsius and plus from 12 to 14 May, according to Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

Daytime maximum temperatures would rise to 46-48 degree Celsius in Dadu, Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Shaheed Benazirabad, Noshero Feroz, Khairpur, Shikarpur and Ghotki districts. While, 43-45 Celsius in Jamshoro, Hyderabad, Badin, Thatta, Mirpurkhas and Umerkot districts during the period, according to the weather report.

Met Office had earlier forecast severe heatwave conditions across the country owing to the high pressure in upper atmosphere.

The PMD predicted that high pressure is likely to grip upper atmosphere from Sunday (today). “Due to this high pressure day temperatures are likely to increase gradually in most parts of the country”.

Day temperatures are likely to remain 07-09°C above normal in upper Punjab, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

The day temperatures in Upper and Central Sindh, Central and South Punjab and parts of Balochistan are likely to remain 06-08°Celsius above normal.

The Met Office has warned that very hot and dry weather may cause water stress on water reservoirs, crops, vegetable and orchards.

The high temperature may cause increased energy demand. It may increase the base flow in the rivers.

The weather department has advised farmers to manage crop water accordingly and advised general public to avoid unnecessary exposure to direct sunlight.

It also advised judicious use of water in all aspects of life.

Climate scientists in a recent news report said that the devastating heatwave that gripped India and Pakistan over the last two months is unprecedented, but worse — perhaps far worse — is on the horizon as climate change continues apace.

Comments