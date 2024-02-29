Previous PDM govt failed to introduce economic reforms: Omar Ayub

ISLAMABAD: We don’t want to become a hurdle in anything, financial institutions want proper use of their loans, PTI leader Omar Ayub Khan here said.

The PTI’s candidate for prime minister’s office said that “the previous PDM government was failed to introduce reforms as this odd bundle of people has been incapable to do so”. “Only the PTI could bring economic reforms,” he claimed.

Omar Ayub said that currently the house has been incomplete. “I want to refer Article 51 of the constitution”, he said.

“Our women members including Aalya Hamza, have been in jail. Her name has been in the list for women’s reserved seats,” Ayub said. “Our other women members, who have to take oath, have also not been present,” he said.

“I am thankful of the nation that has given us the mandate,” PTI leader said. “We want to record protest, the oath we have taken clearly points out compliance of the law and rules,” he added.

PTI’s Barrister Gohar alleged of the ‘fifth generation’ rigging in the election. “It is violation of the spirit of democracy to enter in the house on stolen mandate,” he said.

Sardar Latif Khosa said that the house could only run by those who won February 08 and demanded return of the people’s mandate to the elected representatives.