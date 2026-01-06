Samsung Galaxy S26 price may rise due to global memory shortage

Due to the global memory shortage, your next Samsung gadget, including the upcoming Galaxy S26, may cost more than expected.

TM Roh, Samsung’s co-CEO, stated that the company will be unable to avoid the ongoing issues related to the supply of DRAM for its devices. He told Reuters, “As this situation is unprecedented, no company is immune to its impact.” When asked whether Samsung plans to raise prices, Roh avoided a direct answer, saying that price adjustments are “inevitable.”

In light of this, South Korea’s fnnews.com reported that sources indicate Samsung might raise the price of the 256GB Galaxy S26 by 44,000 to 88,000 won, which is approximately $40 to $60.

The price increase follows a December prediction by analyst firm IDC, which warned that pressure on DRAM production could lead to higher smartphone costs this year, with a potential worst-case scenario increase of 6% to 8%.

The Samsung executive stated that memory issues are anticipated to impact a range of consumer electronics, including home appliances and televisions—areas where Samsung holds a substantial market presence as the world’s largest TV manufacturer, with various offerings of products like washers, dryers, refrigerators, and ovens.

Despite these memory concerns, Roh announced Samsung’s plan to more than double sales of mobile devices with AI features, aiming for over 800 million units. He highlighted the company’s swift push for AI integration, stating, “We will apply AI to all products, all functions, and all services as quickly as possible.”

It’s not clear which devices Roh is referring to, but they likely include the brand’s smartphones and tablets that feature Google’s Gemini AI platform by default, along with Galaxy AI. Other devices, such as smartwatches or the new Galaxy XR headset, also include Gemini.

The Galaxy S26 launch event is expected to take place in late February in San Francisco, where more details will be revealed.