Prices of 30 essential items rose last week- PBS Inflation report

Islamabad: Prices of 30 items went by in the last week while the weekly inflation rate dropped by 0.19%, data issued by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) showed, ARY News reported.

According to the PBS data, prices of 30 essential items such as tea, pulses and flour went up last week. However, prices of 10 items such as onions, tomatoes and chicken dropped; the data showed.

The price of tea went up by Rs18.60 per kg, Moong pulse by Rs8.31, Chickpea pulse by Rs6.20, Maash pulse by Rs6.34, eggs by Rs5.98 per dozen, mutton by Rs3.98, beef by Rs2.41 and prices of milk, rice and yoghurt also went up in the last week. However, the price of a 20 kg flour bag went up by Rs25.41 to sell at Rs1323.90the PBS data shows.

However, the prices of 10 essential items dropped in the last week. The price for onions dropped by Rs16.36 per kg, tomatoes by Rs16.12, Chicken by Rs5.40, while the price of a domestic LPG cylinder dropped by Rs80.89.

The report stated that the prices of sugar, ghee, and bananas also went down in the last week. However, the prices of 11 essential items remained unchanged in the previous week.

The weekly inflation rate dropped by 0.19%.

