Prices of essential items increased at utility stores

ISLAMABAD: The Utility Stores Corporation (USC) has increased the prices of various essential items, including milk, tea and cooking oil, at its stores across the country, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to a notification issued by the Utility Stores Corporation (USC), prices of tea, milk, ghee, cooking oil, honey, toothpaste, shampoo, and other items have been increased by the government.

The price of milk has increased from Rs197 to Rs217 per litre and the price of 450 gram tea has increased by 240, taking the official rate from Rs508 to Rs748. Moreover, the rate of a pack of 100 tea bags hiked from Rs298 to Rs580 after an increase of Rs282.

Similarly, the price of 50 grams of Peshawari coffee has increased by Rs45, the prices of ghee and cooking oil have increased by Rs141, the price of mosquito repellent increased by Rs19, the price of 250 gram honey increased by Rs38, and the price of 135 gram toothpaste increased by Rs30.

The prices of baking powder, face cream, soap and shaving cream have also increased. Following this, price change notification for various brands has also been issued at utility stores.

