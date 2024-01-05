Prices of ghee, cooking oil at USC reduced

ISLAMABAD: The Utility Stores Corporation (USC) has announced a reduction in prices of all brands of ghee and cooking oil across the country, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to a notification issued today, the prices of all brands of ghee and cooking oil has been reduced from Rs10 at the Utility Stores.

Following the reduction, the ghee and cooking oil will now be available at Rs486 per kg and Rs519 per kg, respectively.

The notification stated that the price reduction of all brands of ghee and cooking oil at the Utility Stores will be applicable with immediate effect.

This is the second time the prices of essential cooking ingredients has been reduced within a period of month.

Earlier on Dec 15, Utility Stores reduced the Ghee and cooking oil prices of well-known brands by Rs17 per kg and Rs37 per liter to Rs48 per liter, repectively.

Ghee will be available at Rs 482 per kg instead of Rs 499, while cooking oil will be available at Rs 470 to Rs 422 per liter and other branded cooking oil will be available at Rs 518 per liter instead of Rs 555.