New official prices for pulses, rice, spices notified in Karachi

KARACHI: New official prices for pulses, rice and spices have been notified in Karachi, with the Commissioner’s Office enforcing the rates under the Sindh Essential Commodities Act.

Commissioner Karachi Hasan Naqvi has fixed the prices and directed all wholesalers, retailers and departmental stores to prominently display official price lists at their shops. He warned that strict legal action will be taken against anyone found charging above the notified rates or violating the orders.

According to the notification, the new prices are effective immediately and will remain in force until further notice.

Under the revised price structure, daal mash has been fixed at Rs335 per kg, while daal moong will be sold at Rs340 per kg. Daal masoor and daal chana have both been priced at Rs200 per kg. The price of kabuli chana has been set at Rs295 per kg, while black chana will be sold at Rs190 per kg.

For rice, kernel basmati rice has been fixed at Rs365 per kg, while basmati rice will be available at Rs195 per kg.

New prices have also been set for spices. Red chilli powder has been fixed at Rs750 per kg, while whole hybrid red chilli will be sold at Rs560 per kg. Whole coriander has been priced at Rs430 per kg and coriander powder at Rs480 per kg. Similarly, turmeric powder has been fixed at Rs590 per kg, while whole turmeric will be sold at Rs535 per kg.

The Commissioner stressed that these measures are aimed at controlling prices and ensuring relief for consumers, adding that enforcement teams will monitor markets across Karachi to ensure compliance.