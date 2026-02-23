Prime Minister’s Electric Bike Scheme 2026 – Check Eligibility

ISLAMABAD: The government has launched the Prime Minister’s Electric Bike and Rickshaw Scheme 2026 under the PAVE program to promote eco-friendly and affordable transportation across Pakistan.

Speaking to ARY News, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Engineering Development Board (EDB), Hamad Ali Mansoor, shared key details of the scheme, including subsidy amounts, targets, and eligibility criteria.

Mansoor stated that Rs100 billion has been allocated for the electric bike and Rickshaw scheme over the next five years. For the current fiscal year, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has earmarked Rs9 billion.

Under the scheme, 116,000 electric motorcycles will be subsidized this year, with a subsidy of Rs80,000 per motorcycle.

In addition, under the electric rickshaw scheme, a subsidy of Rs400,000 will be provided per rickshaw.

He added that, under the Prime Minister’s EV initiative, the cost of electric bikes is Rs50,000 to Rs60,000 less than other brands available in the market. The government aims to distribute 76,000 motorcycles by June.

Eligibility Criteria:

Pakistani citizen with a valid CNIC

Age: 18–65 years for electric bikes with a Valid driving license or learner’s permit.

Mansoor emphasised that only individuals aged 18 and above with a valid driving license will be eligible to benefit from the scheme.

The EDB chief further stated that the Prime Minister’s Electric Motorcycle Scheme is fully transparent, with all processes integrated into an automated system.

He also highlighted that electric motorcycles not only help reduce environmental pollution but can also save users approximately Rs8,000 per month in fuel expenses.

Required Documents

Copy of CNIC

Driving license or learner’s permit

Student ID or admission proof (for students)

Passport-size photographs

Bank account details