PM Shehbaz urges Afghanistan to rein in TTP for lasting peace

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday urged Afghanistan to rein in the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and other terrorist groups operating from its territory, emphasizing that lasting peace in the region depends on such decisive action.

Addressing participants of the Inter-Parliamentary Speakers Conference (ISC) in Islamabad, the prime minister said that since gaining independence in 1947, Pakistan has consistently advocated for peace through dialogue and diplomacy.

He noted that Pakistan has faced turbulence both directly and indirectly over the years but has remained steadfast in its pursuit of peace and stability.

“In May, Pakistan faced unprovoked aggression from the eastern front. Our armed forces displayed remarkable preparedness and performed outstandingly on the battlefield,” he said. “Having won the war, we now need to win peace through sincere and honest efforts.”

Highlighting the importance of regional stability, the prime minister said that a peaceful Afghanistan holds the key to regional connectivity, growth, progress, and prosperity. However, he lamented that this peace has remained elusive for decades.

“It is deeply unfortunate that militant groups continue to imperil peace, not only within Afghanistan but also beyond its borders,” he added. “When our border posts were attacked last month from the Afghan side, our response was firm and decisive, teaching an unforgettable lesson to those who attacked Pakistan.”

The prime minister expressed appreciation for the efforts of brotherly countries, particularly Turkey and Qatar, in facilitating peace talks between Pakistan and the Afghan Taliban regime.

Reiterating his stance, Prime Minister Shehbaz emphasized that Afghanistan must understand that lasting peace can only be realized by effectively reining in the TTP and other terrorist organizations operating from its soil.

Earlier, Pakistan Foreign Office Spokesperson Ambassador Tahir Hussain Andrabi said on Sunday that within the Afghan Taliban, there are elements that prefer peaceful engagement with Pakistan, while a strong, foreign-backed faction is deliberately stoking tensions between the two countries.