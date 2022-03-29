PM Imran Khan summons political committee meeting today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned another meeting of the political committee again on Wednesday (today), ARY News reported.

According to details, PM Imran Khan will chair the meeting of the political committee to discuss and strategize for the upcoming no-trust move.

Members of the political committee and some federal ministers would participate in the meeting, sources say.

READ: NO-CONFIDENCE MOTION: PM IMRAN KHAN ISSUES INSTRUCTIONS TO PTI MNAS

The premier would be briefed about progress in negotiations with the alliance parties such as Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM-P) and Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), as well as with the estranged members of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

According to sources, the premier would also be briefed about the legal and constitutional measures that could be taken to ensure the government’s triumph in the no-trust move.

Pakistan Muslim League (Q) had already announced to support the government in the no-trust move after the government offered the Chief Ministership of Punjab to PML(Q) leader Chaudhary Pervaiz Illahi.

Meanwhile, PML-Q MNA Tariq Bashir Cheema, after his party’s announcement to join hands with the government, had resigned from his Ministry and announced that he would cast his vote against PM Khan in the no-trust move.

