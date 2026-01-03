Prime suspect arrested in honour killing of Qatar-returned woman in Wah Cantt

Wah Cantt: Police have arrested the prime suspect in the honour killing of a married woman who had recently returned from Qatar, officials said on Saturday.

According to police, the victim, identified as Sumaira, was killed inside her parents’ home in the Lalazar area. She had returned to Pakistan a week earlier without her nine-month-old daughter, after being brought back from Qatar by two uncles under a false pretext.

Police said that on the night of the incident, armed relatives allegedly entered the house after Sumaira’s aunt was instructed over the phone to open the door.

Investigators revealed that Sumaira’s husband witnessed the killing via a video call.

As per the FIR, Sumaira’s husband, Suleman, who was residing in Qatar at the time, remained in contact with the suspects through phone and video calls and allegedly issued instructions moments before the murder.

The FIR further states that during a video call, the husband allegedly directed Sumaira’s aunt to remove the victim’s sister from the room, clearing the way for the attackers.

Shortly afterwards, two armed men reportedly opened fire on Sumaira, killing her on the spot, while another suspect allegedly stood guard at the entrance. The suspects fled the scene after the incident.

Police also claimed that Suleman had previously seen his wife speaking to another man on the phone while she was in Qatar and labelled it an “honour” issue, after which he allegedly planned the killing.

The case was registered at Wah Cantt Police Station under relevant sections. Statements of eyewitnesses have been recorded under Section 164, and further investigation is underway to arrest other suspects involved in the crime.