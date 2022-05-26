Prime suspect confesses to killing journalist Aziz Memon

NAUSHAHRO FEROZE: Mushtaq Sahito, the prime suspect in the murder of journalist Aziz Memon, has confessed to the killing, the Naushahro Feroze police confirmed on Thursday.

The police shared that they have also recovered a wire that was used to kill the journalist following a confession from the suspect.

“Mushtaq Sahito will be presented before a court in Kandiaro,” they said as the suspect was previously handed over to Mehrabpur police for interrogation during two-day remand.

On May 20, Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon confirmed that the prime suspect in journalist Aziz Memon’s murder case has been arrested from Nawabshah.

According to Memon, the prime suspect, Mushtaq Sahito, was arrested from the desert area after Nawabshah police carried out an intelligence-based operation.

Mushtaq Sahito was the mastermind of the journalist Aziz murder, according to police.

Murderer of Journalist Shaheed Aziz Memon arrested today by the police of shaheed Benazirabad district. . His name is Mushtaq Sahito he was arrested in desert area. Police used 4×4 vehicles and camels. He wa absconder since 2.5 years. Well done 👍 Sindh Police. pic.twitter.com/k22yLLJpMV — Sharjeel Inam Memon (@sharjeelinam) May 20, 2022



Mushtaq smothered the journalist by covering his face with a piece of cloth resulting in his death, the SSP disclosed.

President Mehrabpur Press Club Aziz Memon was strangulated to death on Sunday in Sindh’s district of Naushero Feroze .

According to police, the journalist was found dead and initially, the probe found that he was strangulated using a wire.

