Prime suspect in Parveen Rind harassment case flees court

NAWABSHAH: A prime suspect in alleged harassment of a female student Parveen Rind at People’s University in Nawabshah on Friday escaped after the court rejected his bail plea, ARY NEWS reported.

During the proceedings at the local court in Nawabshah, the additional session judge rejected bail plea of Ghulam Mustafa Rajput, the director of the People’s University.

As soon as the court rejected the bail plea, Ghulam Mustafa Rajput ran away from the court premises.

A medical student, Parveen Rind had levelled allegations of sexual harassment and torture against the varsity director Ghulam Mustafa Rajput for denying his directions. She had alleged that she was consistently subjected to torture and sexual harassment for four years by Rajput.

Parveen Baloch had also claimed that a hostel warden namely Fareen Atika strangled her after torturing her inside a room, as well as she attempted to snatch her mobile when she tried to run away from the room.

Read More: PERVEEN RIND HARASSMENT CASE: POLICE FAIL TO ARREST PEOPLE’S UNIVERSITY DIRECTOR

The medical student who is doing a house job said that female students residing at the varsity hostel were unsafe and there are facing serious threats to their lives.

Sources told ARY News that she was assured of justice by the Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuhu in a meeting, however, no action was taken against the responsible person. Moreover, the varsity administration has forcedly expelled her from the hostel.

Parveen Rind had demanded higher authorities to take notice of the incident.

Comments