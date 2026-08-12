Prince Albert II reacts to Colombia’s deadly earthquake

In a statement issued by the Prince’s Palace of Monaco (Palais Princier de Monaco), Prince Albert II offered his sympathy following the seismic event in western Colombia, saying, “Princess Charlene and I learned with profound emotion of the powerful earthquake that struck western Colombia, leaving numerous victims and many injured,” he said. “My family and the people of Monaco join me in offering the Colombian people our sincerest condolences and expressing our complete solidarity in the face of this tragedy.”

He also expressed the wishes of Prince Albert, as well as citizens from the small city-state, to the Colombian people for them to overcome the hardships and “the devastation caused.”

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Prince Albert II expressed further sympathy “towards all those who lost their loved ones” and for the “injuries sustained,” as well.

Landslides triggered and caused considerable damage throughout several municipalities and power grids as well. Local government officials declared an state of emergency, as rescue workers searched buildings for those who remained missing.

Just weeks ago a deadly earthquake rocked neighboring Venezuela – another fact Prince Albert II referenced in his statement where he stated, “This event reinforces the recurring geological vulnerabilities in a region already vulnerable to seismic shocks.”