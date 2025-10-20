Prince Andrew accused of smear campaign against Virginia Giuffre day after dropping titles

Prince Andrew has been hit with new accusation of an attempted smear campaign against Virginia Giuffre – the woman who accused him of sexual assault.

According to the Mail on Sunday, the disgraced prince tried to get his personal protection officer to dig up dirt for a smear campaign against Virginia Giuffre back in 2011.

A bombshell email, obtained by the outlet, revealed that Andrew asked his taxpayer-funded Met bodyguard to investigate Virginia Giuffre and passed him her date of birth and confidential social security number.

The report further stated that the younger brother of King Charles also informed Ed Perkins, Queen Elizabeth’s deputy press secretary, of his actions that he had asked one of his personal protection officers – part of the Met’s elite SO14 Royalty Protection Group – to dig up information about his teenage accuser.

“It would also seem she has a criminal record in the [United] States,’ he wrote. ‘I have given her DoB [date of birth] and social security number for investigation with XXX, the on duty ppo [personal protection officer],” the email reportedly stated.

Prince Andrew’s email to Mr Perkins was sent just a few before this newspaper first published the infamous picture of him with 17-year-old Ms Giuffre.

As per the report there is no evidence the officer followed through with the request, and Giuffre’s family has confirmed she has no criminal record.

Moreover, a spokesperson for the Met told the Mail on Sunday late that they were “actively looking into the claims made.”

These new accusations against Prince Andre comes jus a day after he relinquished the use of his royal titles, including the Duke of York.