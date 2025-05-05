Prince Andrew spotted alone as Royals unite to celebrate VE day celebrations

King Charles led the Royal Family in commemorating the 80th anniversary of VE Day today but one notable absence from the spotlight was Prince Andrew.

Prince Andrew was spotted looking stoney-faced during a solo horse ride at his Windsor home as celebrations unfolded without him.

The Duke of York, 65, appeared glum at The Royal Lodge while King Charles stood tall at the Victoria Monument to honour British veterans.

The King was joined by Queen Camilla, Prince William, Princess Kate, and their children for the poignant parade in London.

Meanwhile, Andrew remained out of public view during the ceremony. His exclusion comes as royal experts continue to warn that any appearance by the disgraced royal could overshadow national events.

PR guru Mark Borkowski commented that the infamous photo of Prince Andrew with Ghislaine Maxwell and Virginia Giuffre still “haunts him.”

Prince Andrew was sued in 2021 by Giuffre, who accused him of sexually abusing her when she was 17.

Though the Duke has always denied the allegations, he settled out of court in 2022. The deal included a public statement expressing regret over his ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

As King Charles led tributes to the armed forces, Prince Andrew was nowhere to be seen. The military flypast, which featured World War Two bombers and the Red Arrows, thrilled the crowds gathered on The Mall. Other royals in attendance included Princess Anne, Prince Edward, and Duchess Sophie.

Today’s events also featured a tea party at Buckingham Palace for veterans and WWII survivors, hosted by King Charles and Queen Camilla. It was another significant moment from which Prince Andrew was absent.

While King Charles continues to shape the future of the monarchy, Prince Andrew remains a shadowy figure on the sidelines. His presence, even unseen, remains a reminder of the controversies that still linger within the Royal Family.