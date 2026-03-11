Prince Edward marks 62nd Birthday with Duchess Sophie in Italy

Prince Edward, the Duke of Edinburgh, has celebrated his 62nd birthday in Italy on Tuesday while attending events at the Paralympic Winter Games in Cortina d’Ampezzo, where he was joined by his wife, Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh.

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh were seen in high spirits as they visited the Paralympic village and mingled with athletes and officials. Edward, who has served as Patron of the British Paralympic Association since 2003, wore official event merchandise to keep warm while supporting the competitors.

Sophie, 61, meanwhile stood out in a bright red jacket as she chatted with athletes and attendees during the visit. The couple’s schedule included watching Great Britain face Italy in wheelchair curling, as well as attending several para cross-country skiing events.

Edward, the youngest brother of King Charles III, appeared relaxed during the outing as he marked his birthday overseas while carrying out royal duties.

Their public appearance comes amid attention surrounding an upcoming memoir by West End performer Ruthie Henshall. The actress is set to release a book titled The Showgirl and The Prince, which recounts her private on-and-off relationship with Edward between 1988 and 1993.

According to reports, Henshall decided to write the memoir after rediscovering love letters from the prince while clearing out her garage several years ago.