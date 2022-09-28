Prince George threatened schoolmates after spat, claims author

Prince George of Wales, the eldest son of Prince William and Princess Kate Middleton, threatened schoolmates to watch out as his father will be king one day.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Katie Nicoll, the royal correspondent of Vanity Fair, made the claims in her new book “The New Royals”.

The writer wrote that Prince George of Wales, the eldest child of Prince William and Princess Catherine and siblings Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, is being brought up with an understanding of the monarchy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HRH Princess Charlotte FAN💗 (@princesscharlotteofwalesuk)

“They are raising their children, particularly Prince George, with an awareness of who he is and the role he will inherit, but they are keen not to weigh them down with a sense of duty,” the author wrote.

He is third in line for the throne. His father will become king after his grandfather King Charles III dies.

Related – Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II dies at 96

It is pertinent to mention that Prince George and Princess Charlotte followed the Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin at the state funeral alongside their parents, grandfather King Charles III and other royal family members.

The children were the youngest of the royal family members to join 2000 mourners including world leaders at the service. Moreover, it was the first time the children used their new titles – Prince George and Princess Charlotte of Wales.

Comments