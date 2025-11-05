Prince Harry addresses ‘sibling rivalry’ allegations as his trip clashes with William’s tour

Prince Harry has broken his silence over claims that his announcement about upcoming trip to Canada was intended to upstage his estranged brother, Prince William’s ongoing Brazil tour.

On Monday, November 3, the Prince of Wales landed in Rio de Janeiro for his five-day Earthshot Prize tour and on the same day The Duke of Sussex’s office announced his own pseudo-royal visit to Canada for Remembrance Day.

The announcement sparks allegations that Harry deliberately tried to overshadow William’s ongoing trip.

However, now the duke’s office has issued a firm public denial and blamed the timing on the fact he is “not afforded the same level of security and protection as other working members of the Royal Family.”

“The events were planned nearly a year ago. The date of the main event, the dinner, is set by the charity, not Prince Harry. The period of Remembrancetide traditionally extends from the 1-11 November and has done since 1918, over 100 years. He can’t choose to move those dates,” a spokesman for Harry said.

They continued, “We are always guided – as to when we can announce trips like this, by the advice given to us by his private security advisers and the event’s security team.

“It means therefore, that the period of time in which we can release details of events is much more truncated than it is for His Majesty the King or the Prince of Wales”, his spokesman added.