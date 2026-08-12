Prince Harry and Meghan hit with Netflix ‘slap in the face’ as deal terms change

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are suffering the shock of Netflix, with the streaming giant reportedly placing the Sussexes on an new first-look deal where they will only get paid if their content is picked up.

The initial multi million pound contract gave Harry and Meghan a guaranteed income from the streaming service but, with their new deal with Netflix will only have to be put to work if and when they are told what they are able to do.

According to royal expert Richard Eden “It is definitely a slap in the face” following its broadcast on Palace Confidential as Harry told Oprah Winfrey he needed to get money in quickly having left royal life.

Showing the decreasing power, they have in Hollywood

This indicates that the pair are probably losing their leverage within Hollywood since beginning their new career following their decision to leave the Royal Family.

Harry and Meghan already have huge deals withNetflix and Spotify but this situation, in which there’s more of a chance that Netflix might not pick up their ideas, will put Harry and Meghan in a position where their success hinges not just on their own effort but on whetherNetflix is on the same page.

Why this story is important now

This news has hit at a critical time, when Harry and Meghan are working to produce content through Archewell Productions. It’s normal for creators to take on a first-look deal, but it’s being reported as the end of an era since they signed a multi-million pound deal in 2020.