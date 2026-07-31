Prince Harry and Meghan Markle flew kids to £100m private island?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle allegedly enjoyed a quiet family break in the Scottish highlands during their return to the U.K., joined by their two young children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

A Private Retreat in the Summer Isles

The family reportedly took a covert detour on their U.K. Visit to Tanera Mor, a remote, private island off the northwest coast of Scotland which is owned by hedge fund manager Ian Wace, a friend of Prince Harry.

The alleged visit comes days after the family were based at Althorp Estate in Northamptonshire, the home of Harry’s uncle Charles, 9th Earl Spencer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (@meghan)

The Sussexes’ representatives did not respond to calls for comment on private travel however, Meghan may have cryptically referenced the Scottish countryside on a recent social media share featuring Highland landscapes.

Highlights of the Scottish island escape:

• Exclusive access: Tanera Mor is largest of the Summer Isles islands and offers a luxurious remote haven with striking rugged coastlines.

• Extensive makeover: Since purchasing the island in 2017 Wace has allegedly injected approximately £100million into modernizing its houses, roads and eco infrastructure.

• Strong philanthropic ties: Wace founded a venture on the island named Taigh Mor, a private retreat created to ‘restore’ veterans of the armed forces and the police and ambulance services, a charitable cause close to Prince Harry’s charitable pursuits.

• Family connection: Wace and Prince Harry have met at high profile events in the past years, while Wace’s ex wife, model Saffron Aldridge, knows Meghan through mutual friends.

Arguably, the visit to Scotland with the children enabled Prince Harry to show Archie and Lilibet both rural and coastal parts of the United Kingdom in a secure, private environment, and allowed him to spend personal family time with the two of them away from royal duties, before the group flew home to Montecito, California.