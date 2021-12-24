Prince Harry and Meghan Markle share first look of Baby Lilibet

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have finally revealed the first look of their daughter Lilibet Diana in the year’s Christmas card.

Duke and Duchess of Sussex decided to reveal the first glance of their six-month-old daughter, Lilibet Diana in their Holiday card for 2021 that features the happy portrait of the family of four.

The family portrait features Harry and Meghan with their kids, Archie Harrison Mountbatten Windsor and Lilibet Diana Mountbatten Windsor, all dressed in casuals. The couple opted for a low-key look in denim paired with a blue shirt and a navy knit jumper by the Duke and Duchess respectively, while Archie can be seen in a white shirt.

The first picture of Baby Lilibet, which sees her in an all-white dress as she giggles, has been clicked by the photographer Alexi Lubomirski at the California residence of Sussexes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alexi Lubomirski (@alexilubomirski)

Alexi took to his Instagram account on Thursday to publish the work that he captioned with, ” The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Archie and Lilibet”.

He further described this project to be rare and special and wrote that he finds himself fortunate enough to be a part of it. Lubomirski has previously worked with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for their 2018 wedding.

The holiday card featuring the family portrait reads, “This year, 2021, we welcomed our daughter, Lilibet, to the world. Archie made us a ‘Mama’ and a ‘Papa’, and Lili made us a family”.

“As we look forward to 2022, we have made donations on your behalf to several organizations that honor and protect families – from those being relocated from Afghanistan, to American families in need of paid parental leave”, the message on the card further announced.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!