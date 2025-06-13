Meghan and Harry’s latest move rekindles talk of royal reconnection

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have given their biggest hint yet about a possible return to royal life through their stance on their children’s royal titles.

A source close to Prince Harry revealed to Daily Mail that he wants Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet to keep their HRH titles so they can decide for themselves, when they are older, whether to become working royals.

Despite stepping down from royal duties with Meghan Markle five years ago, Prince Harry believes the decision about royal life should rest with his children.

The Duke of Sussex is keen for Archie and Lilibet to have the choice to embrace royal responsibilities if they wish.

The news has left Palace staff “utterly bewildered,” especially since both Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have spoken openly and critically about their struggles within the Royal Family.

Royal expert Richard Eden reported that one royal source said, “Harry and Meghan apparently found official duties and life within the Royal Family unbearable, yet they want this for their children. It doesn’t make sense.”

This move is being seen as a possible sign that Prince Harry is leaving the door open for a future role within the royal fold either for himself, his children, or both.

Although the couple cannot use their own HRH styles since leaving the Royal Family in 2020, they continue to use their Duke and Duchess of Sussex titles, granted to them by Queen Elizabeth II in 2018.

Prince Harry has now been mentioned multiple times in connection with efforts to preserve his children’s royal options, even after choosing a different path for himself.

Meghan Markle has also shown a strong connection to their royal name. She recently shared with People magazine that “Sussex” holds deep meaning for her and her family.

“It’s our shared name as a family… I love that that is something that Archie, Lili, H and I all have together,” she said.

While Prince Harry and Meghan Markle continue to lead independent lives in the United States, this latest development has sparked new speculation.

By allowing their children to keep royal titles, Prince Harry may be signalling that royal life or at least a return to it is not completely off the table.