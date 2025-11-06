Prince Harry begins solo trip to Canada as William marks Earthshot Prize Day

Prince Harry has finally kicked off his solo trip to Canada!

The Duke of Sussex touched down in Toronto on Wednesday, November 5, the same day his estranged brother Prince William attended his Earthshot Prize award in Brazil.

Harry’s trip to Canada aims to commemorate Remembrance Day, which is the British equivalent of Veterans Day in the U.S. and is observed annually on November 11.

On his first day of the visit, the father of two returned to his military roots as he met with members of Canada’s Reserve Forces.

The soldiers were from historic regiments including the Queen’s Own Rifles, the Royal Regiment of Canada and personnel from one of the largest Reserve divisions of the Royal Canadian Navy.

He also interacted with Chief Warrant Officers Justin Thorn, Commander Paul Smith and Mariangeles Najlis, senior non-commissioned officers.

On the same day, Harry’s office announced that the duke would attend a private lunch organized by True Patriot Love Foundation, a Canadian charity, to discuss international veterans’ issues.

While Prince Harry spent a busy day in Canada, Prince William attended the Earthshot Prize awards ceremony at the Museum of Tomorrow in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Earlier this week, Harry’s office refuted claims that his announcement of the Canada trip was meant to overshadow Prince William’s ongoing tour in Brazil.