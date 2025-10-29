Prince Harry clarifies stance on permanent US citizenship

British royal figure Prince Harry has reacted to the burning question of him becoming a United States (US) citizen for life after relocating over the Atlantic with his entire family.

Along with his wife, Meghan Markle, and son, Prince Archie, Prince Harry has taken bold steps of relocating to the US and quitting royal roles.

The 41-year-old prince, while speaking to the podcast Doesn’t Know of Hasan Minhaj, discussed whether he plans to become a US citizen after spending his life as a British royal.

Doesn’t Know host asked a rapid-fire question to Prince Harry about whether he will be becoming a US national.

“There are no plans to be at this point,” the second son of King Charles and the late Princess Diana responded to set the record straight.

The duke additionally opens up regarding his everyday life in the US during the podcasts, trying to speak in a stereotypical American accent.

However, Hasan Minhaj asked him a second question about how his life is currently spent in the US and requested the royal figure to answer in the best American accent.

Responding to the question, the Duke of Sussex revealed that the most American thing, according to him, is surfing.

Earlier in this update, Meghan Markle revealed clips of Prince Harry showing his surfing talent to the world.

Continuing the show, the comedian further asked the duke if there were things about the US that confused him. Harry answered the question, saying that America has now become more confusing than before.

Previously on Tuesday, October 28, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a surprise appearance at Dodger Stadium to witness Game 4 of the 2025 World Series between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Los Angeles Dodgers.

In the video, shared online by the MLB, the royal couple could be seen sitting in the front row as they cheered on Meghan’s home team. Their seats were in front of the legendary Dodgers pitcher Sandy Koufax.

Meghan sported dark colored pants with an oversized white button-up shirt and completed her look with a blue Dodgers hat, showing her team spirit.