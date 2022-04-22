‘I’m my mother’s son’: Prince Harry credits Invictus vision to Princess Diana

Prince Harry who is currently cheering for athletes at the Invictus Games along with Meghan Markle, says Princess Diana is her inspiration behind the sporting event.

During his recent conversation with a foreign magazine, the Duke of Sussex spoke about the inspiration behind the Invictus Games – a sporting event for the wounded and injured. The doting son who hoped to make his late mother proud by taking her legacy [of helping others] forward, in his recent statement believed ‘he has’.

“I certainly hope and believe everything I do makes her proud,” stated the British Royal.

“In the 12 short years I was lucky enough to have with her, I saw and felt the energy and lift she got from helping others, no matter their background, ailment, or status,” he added. “Her life and theirs was better for it, however, short theirs or hers was.”

“I honor my mother in everything I do. I am my mother’s son,” Prince Harry concluded.

Moreover, he revealed to have placed various pictures of the late Princess across their California home, and often tells his kids Archie and Lilibet, stories of ‘Grandma Diana’ as well.

It is pertinent to mention that the Duke of Sussex has been determined to finish Diana’s work regarding HIV awareness as well. Princess of Wales battled against the stigma surrounding people with HIV and AIDS during her lifetime while taking the baton forward, Harry has been a prominent campaigner of the same.

