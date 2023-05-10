Daily Mirror apologises to Prince Harry

LONDON: The publisher of Britain’s Daily Mirror tabloid apologised to Prince Harry on Wednesday for ordering the unlawful gathering of information, court documents showed.

In documents presented at court as part of a phone hacking trial, Mirror Group Newspapers, which is owned by Reach, admitted on one occasion a private investigator had been engaged to unlawfully gather evidence about King Charles’s younger son at a nightclub.

It said it “unreservedly apologises and accepts that (Harry) is entitled to appropriate compensation”.