Prince Harry faces sad FIFA World Cup Final snub

The guest list for the highly anticipated FIFA World Cup Final has officially ignited a royal stir. Recent reports reveal that Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, has faced a major disappointment after failing to secure an invitation to the global sporting event.

According to Hollywood insider reporting from the Naughty But Nice Substack, the decision to exclude Prince Harry came down to limited VIP seating and a direct comparison with another major British icon: David Beckham.

David Beckham vs. Prince Harry: “Not Even a Debate”

When it came down to deciding which high-profile British figurehead would grace the exclusive stadium suites, decision-makers reportedly favored the former England captain and Inter Miami co-owner without hesitation.

An industry source revealed that the choice between the two global figures was clear-cut for organizers, stating:

“Between Harry and David, it’s not even a debate.”

Beckham’s deep-rooted legacy in international soccer, combined with his immense influence in the sports entertainment industry, easily secured his spot at the final. Meanwhile, Prince Harry—despite being an avid sports fan and the founder of the Invictus Games—found himself on the outside looking in.

A Missed Opportunity for a Royal Reunion?

The snub adds another layer of disappointment for the Duke of Sussex. Earlier reports suggested that Prince Harry had hoped to use the FIFA World Cup tournament as a casual, low-pressure environment to potentially cross paths and reconcile with his estranged brother, Prince William.

As the patron of England’s Football Association (FA) and a passionate Aston Villa supporter, the Prince of Wales is widely expected to attend several World Cup matches. However, with Harry reportedly missing out on a Golden Ticket to the grand finale, any hopes for a public, soccer-fueled royal truce seem to have been benched.