Legal battles exhausting Prince Harry, insider reveals

Prince Harry’s ongoing legal battles have reportedly taken a significant toll on him, according to an insider.

The Duke of Sussex, 40, recently lost a court appeal over his UK taxpayer-funded security rights. This decision has left Prince Harry disappointed and feeling isolated.

An insider close to Prince Harry has now confirmed that these legal struggles are wearing on him. The source said, “It’s taken its toll.

He sees things everywhere, he picks battles with everybody, and that’s tiring. You can’t live in permanent battle mode. You’re a 40-year-old man. You’ve got to stop fighting the world.”

Prince Harry’s legal issues and the tension with his family seem to be affecting his emotional and mental well-being.

Read More: Prince Harry ‘hopes’ to mend ties with King Charles

Earlier, speaking to BBC News following the loss of his legal appeal to reinstate royal security in the UK, Prince Harry admitted the rift with his family has gone on for too long.

“I would love reconciliation with my family. There’s no point in continuing to fight anymore — life is precious,” Harry said.

“I don’t know how much longer my father has. He won’t speak to me because of this security stuff, but it would be nice to reconcile.”

King Charles III was diagnosed with a form of cancer in February 2024, though Buckingham Palace has not disclosed the specific type or his current prognosis.

He has been undergoing treatment, but the royal family has remained largely silent on his condition.

Despite his desire for peace, Prince Harry remained critical of King Charles III, accusing the Palace of failing to resolve the security matter fairly.

Referring to his court loss, Prince Harry described the outcome as a “good old-fashioned establishment stitch-up” and added, “I never asked him to intervene — I asked him to step out of the way and let the experts do their jobs.”

The Duke of Sussex also voiced concern over the impact on his family, stating that the removal of his automatic royal protection meant he could not bring his children to the UK.

“I love my country, I always have, despite what some people there have done… and I think it’s really quite sad that I won’t be able to show my children my homeland,” Prince Harry said.

Acknowledging lingering family tensions, Prince Harry said he understands that “some members of my family” may never forgive him for publishing his memoir and other actions since 2020.