Harry’s reunion with King Charles hinges on one key change

Prince Harry, who has been vocal about his desire to reunite with the Royal Family, has been told he must alter his approach if he wants to repair relations with King Charles.

The Duke of Sussex, who stepped away from the Royal Family five years ago with Meghan Markle, has made several public appeals for reconciliation, but former royal aide Ailsa Anderson believes Prince Harry needs to take responsibility for his actions and rebuild trust.

The advice comes amid ongoing tensions between the Duke of Sussex and the Royal Family, fuelled by years of public criticism and revelations in interviews and documentaries.

Anderson cautioned that Harry’s openness about private matters, including the King’s health, has created concerns among royals about confidentiality.

While acknowledging Prince Harry’s warmth and kindness in personal interactions, Anderson maintained that trust will be key to any future with the Royal Family.

For now, Prince Harry’s path to reconciling with King Charles appears to depend on his willingness to change both his public narrative and private conduct.

Also Read: Sentebale power struggle leaves Prince Harry ‘devastated’

Earlier, Harry was said to be deeply ‘devastated’ over what sources are calling a hostile takeover at Sentebale, the charity he co-founded with Prince Seeiso nearly 20 years ago.

Insiders close to the Duke of Sussex have described the situation as a painful crisis involving one of the most meaningful projects of his life.

Since its founding in 2006, Prince Harry’s Sentebale has supported thousands of young people in southern Africa, especially children living with HIV/AIDS and those facing mental health challenges.

The Duke of Sussex worked closely with co-founder Prince Seeiso to grow the charity’s reach and impact. The two stepped down as patrons earlier this year following internal disputes within the charity’s leadership.

The conflict grew when several trustees resigned after a disagreement with the chairwoman, Dr Sophie Chandauka.