Duke of Sussex no longer in control of royal feud, claims conflict coach

Prince Harry is said to have lost control over his long-standing feud with the Royal Family, according to a leading conflict expert.

The Duke of Sussex, who stepped down as a senior working royal in 2020 and relocated to the United States, has remained at odds with his family ever since.

Prince Harry reignited public interest in the dispute during a recent BBC interview, following the rejection of his High Court appeal over downgraded security in the UK.

In the interview, the Duke of Sussex remarked that some family members are unlikely to forgive him, though he reiterated his desire for reconciliation.

Read More: Legal battles exhausting Prince Harry, insider reveals

However, according to family dynamics mediator and conflict coach Julie Cobalt, Prince Harry’s approach may have made such reconciliation harder to achieve.

Speaking to Hello! magazine, Cobalt said: “Publicly criticising your family, especially in a memoir, virtually guarantees defensiveness and further distance. It also strips you of control over how your message is received.”

She added that if Prince Harry’s true goal was to reconnect with the Royal Family, he should have taken a more private and strategic path.

“If Harry’s goal was reconciliation, a better strategy would have been to work with a conflict coach or mediator. Reconnection requires honest conversation, not public narration.”

The expert further noted that Prince Harry’s decision to involve the public through interviews and his memoir has only “complicated the path” to healing.

Cobalt’s remarks suggest that Prince Harry’s continued public disclosures have backfired, leading to a situation where he no longer holds influence throughout the royal rift.

As Prince Harry continues to speak openly about his grievances, the possibility of mending ties with the Royal Family may become increasingly remote.

The Duke of Sussex, once seen as a potential bridge between royal generations, now appears to be grappling with the unintended consequences of his public campaign for change.