What’s behind Prince Harry’s surprise trip to China?

Prince Harry has made a surprise visit to Shanghai, China, to support his eco-friendly travel group, Travalyst.

The Duke of Sussex arrived without any public announcement and took part in two major events on 26 May, the Trip.com Group’s Envision 2025 Summit and the Travalyst Executive Summit.

Prince Harry, who set up Travalyst in 2019, used his speech to encourage the travel industry in the Asia-Pacific region to support green tourism.

He said the travel sector must come together to fight climate change before the 2030 deadline. “Now is the moment for the industry to reaffirm its commitment to being a force for good,” he said.

He added that climate change is not just an environmental issue but a serious business problem, costing the world economy $143 billion each year.

His visit came shortly after Travalyst released its Five-Year Milestone Report. The report showed how travellers have the power to create positive changes in tourism.

Prince Harry stressed that while the road to progress is not easy, change is always worth the effort.

While Prince Harry was in China, his wife Meghan Markle stayed in the United States with their daughter, Princess Lilibet.

Earlier, Meghan Markle gave fans a glimpse into her family life by sharing a heartwarming video of herself and Princess Lilibet beekeeping together.

The clip, posted on Meghan Markle’s Instagram story, shows the Duchess of Sussex and her daughter wearing matching protective suits as they explore a beekeeping area.

The sweet video was set to the catchy song Sugar, Sugar by The Archies. In the clip, Meghan Markle is seen holding hands with Princess Lilibet, who wears colourful rainbow Wellington boots.

At one point, Meghan bends down to gently pat her daughter’s back before walking on together.

This latest post follows a series of family photos shared by the Duchess of Sussex last week. These included pictures of Prince Archie, Prince Harry, and baby Princess Lilibet, all shared to mark Meghan and Harry’s seventh wedding anniversary.