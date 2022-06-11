Prince Harry, Meghan Markle alleged of ‘hijacking’ a royal car

A royal expert has alleged Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for hijacking a royal car at Queen’s jubilee celebrations.

Lady Colin Campbell, a British author who has written at least seven books about the royal family, dropped some shocking truth bombs during her outing at a chat show immediately after Queen’s Jubilee weekend.

In reference to the ‘cold-shoulder’ that Sussexes received during the only event, they attended of the four-day long Jubilee celebrations, the host of the show asked Lady C her thoughts on ‘if they[sussexes] need the monarchy more than the monarchy needs them’. “That was always a fact!” she remarked.

“They have been quite visibly shown to be reviled by the British people. We don’t need Harry and Meghan!” Campbell dissed.

Speaking further, the royal expert mentioned: “I also will tell you, they hijacked that car, [vehicle that Duke and Duchess of Sussex rode after Thanksgiving service on Friday]”

“Did you realize they weren’t supposed to be in that car? They were supposed to be in the bus with all of the third-tier royals,” she ranted. “And the reasons why they were 15 minutes late for the appointed meeting at the Clarence House, to make sure that they would miss the bus.”

“So that they would appear later because you know processions are done in order of diminishing or increasing rank, so the least important will go first and the most important will go last entering a building and it’s vice versa leaving the building,” Campbell explained, claiming that Harry and Meghan realized their third-tier status, thus, decided to appear late in order to miss the bus.

The Sussex couple’s return for Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations last weekend was watched closely as a test of their popularity. They stood down as working royals in 2020 and settled in California, and their very public criticisms since then have outraged fans of the monarchy.

