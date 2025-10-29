Prince Harry, Meghan Markle attend star-studded World Series Game 4 with Brad Pitt, Sydney Sweeney and others

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have joined a star-studded crowd at the 2025 World Series!

On Tuesday, October 28, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a surprise appearance at Dodger Stadium to witness the Game 4 of the 2025 World Series between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Los Angeles Dodgers.

In the video, shared online by the MLB, the royal couple could be seen sitting in the front row as they cheered on Meghan’s home team. Their seats were in front of the legendary Dodgers pitcher Sandy Koufax.

Meghan sported dark colored pants with an oversized white button-up shirt and completed her look with a blue Dodgers hat, showing her team spirit.

Meanwhile, King Charles’ son wore a black blazer over a white T-shirt with dark pants and matching Dodgers hat.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle weren’t the only famous faces in attendance, as many other celebrities were also seen cheering from the stands.

Sydney Sweeney, the Euphoria star, watched the action alongside Christy Martin while Brad Pitt was seen cheering on Dodgers with his pal, Flea.

Other famous faces in the crowd were LeBron and Savannah James, Austin Butler, James Marsden, Tobey McGuire and Chris Pine.

Despite the star power in the stands, the Dodgers lost 6-1, meaning the Blue Jays tied the series.