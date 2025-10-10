Prince Harry, Meghan Markle hold hands in matching ensembles at gala red carpet

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle lit up the red carpet with a show of unity and style at glamorous gala.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, the co-founders of their Archwell Foundation, made attended the Project Healthy Minds’ annual gala in New York City on Thursday, October 9, to receive the Humanitarians of the Year award.

At the event, the lovebirds made a stunning arrival, holding hands in coordinated outfits as they walked the glitzy red carpet at Spring Studios.

Both, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were dressed to impress in matching black outfits, perfectly complementing each other.

The Suits star made sure all eyes are on her as she wore a sleek black Armani suit which she paired with bold chunky jewelry that matched Prince Harry.

She styled her long tresses in chic ponytail and kept her makeup minimal with a nude glossy lip.

Meanwhile, the Spare author looked sharp in a classic black tailored suit over a plain button-down white shirt.

According to Hello!, Prince Harry was seen cheekily placing his hand on Meghan’s lower back, before a quiet word from her prompted him to shift his hand slightly higher on her hip, all while smiling for the cameras.