Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ready to end feud with the Royals?

Britain’s Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, are reportedly considering mending things with the Royal family, weeks after the former’s reunion meeting with his father, King Charles, last month.

After being honoured as the ‘Humanitarians of the Year’ at the NYC gala last week, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who share two kids together, Archie, 6, and Lilibet, 4, are desperate to strategise a peace deal for a reconciliation with the British Royal family, more than five years since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped down from their roles as senior royals in January 2020, reported foreign media.

According to the details, the former actor, who has so far been open about the alleged mistreatment by her husband’s family, has now been pushing him to mend things with them, especially his estranged father, King Charles, following their landmark meeting last month, after over 18 months apart.

Speaking to the publication, a royal source shared, “They need the [royal] family, Meghan is aware of that.”

“Meghan knows that Harry won’t be returning to royal duties, but on a human, personal level, [she wants for him to be] able to get on good terms with his father,” the insider divulged.