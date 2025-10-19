Prince Harry and Meghan Markle issued an important announcement amid mounting fears over the future of their royal status.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle highlighted their consistent endorsement for the nonprofit organisation The Alliance for Children’s Rights on October 19.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex toured from Montecito to Los Angeles to support their beloved pal Kelly McKee Zajfen, who is the co-founder of Alliance of Moms. This group endorsed pregnant and parenting adolescents in the foster system.

The friend of Meghan dedicated her entire life to backing vulnerable parents and their kids following the tragic death of her son in the George Zajfen Tennis Tournament.

The couple remarked on the official website of the Archewell Foundation that they are honoured to endorse the George Zajfen Tennis Tournament in Los Angeles for the second time.

Talking to the audience, the Sussexes’ spokeswoman revealed that it was “a moving event that brings the community together in support of the Alliance for Children’s Rights… and celebrating the Alliance’s remarkable impact and ongoing commitment to strengthening families across Los Angeles.”

“The annual George Zajfen Tennis Tournament raises essential funds to advance the Alliance’s mission of securing safe homes, quality education, and holistic support for children and families in need.”, the statement further stated.

“vulnerable children, ensuring they have access to the stability, care, and opportunities every child deserves.” Harry and Meghan lauded the efforts made by the Alliance for Children’s Rights at the end of their remarks.

However, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex came forward to support a good cause amid concerns about their future in the royal family after Prince Andrew’s departure.

Earlier this month, Just a day after receiving the Humanitarians of the Year award at Project Healthy Minds’ annual gala, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped out together to attend Project Healthy Minds’ annual World Mental Health Day Festival in New York City on Friday.