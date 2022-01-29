Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s wedding vehicle up for sale

Royal memorabilia from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding four years ago, a unique designed car has been put up for sale.

A distinctively fashioned Mini with a blended design of UK and US flags was done for the wedding of Duke and Duchess of Sussex in May 2018. The vehicle featured specialized ‘Just Married’ puddle lights as well.

The royal archive was originally auctioned in 2018 when the couple requested funds to go to a charity working for children suffering from HIV.

Sytner Mini, the dealer of the car, took to the micro-blogging site on Thursday in order to issue a statement regarding the deal, “This one of a kind MINI 3dr Hatch, was the Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Royal Wedding Memorabilia Car and is now available at Sytner Harold Wood”, read the tweet.

This one of a kind MINI 3dr Hatch, was the Harry and Meghan Royal Wedding Memorabilia Car and is now available at Sytner Harold Wood. Finished in White Silver Metallic with Leather Lounge Satellite Grey interior. To find out more or book an appointment, call us on 01708 371234. pic.twitter.com/LolvGtzw6a — Sytner MINI (@SytnerMINI) January 28, 2022

Furthermore, elaborating the design, the dealer wrote, “Finished in White Silver Metallic with Leather Lounge Satellite Grey interior”, along with the contact to reach out.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are currently residing in California after stepping down from their royal duties, with their two kids Archie and Lilibet.

Earlier, the Sussexes shared their first family portrait with both the kids on their holiday card. Duke and Duchess decided to reveal the first glance of their six-month-old daughter, Lilibet Diana in their Holiday card for 2021 that features the happy portrait of the family of four, clicked by the photographer Alexi Lubomirski at their California residence.

“This year, 2021, we welcomed our daughter, Lilibet, to the world. Archie made us a ‘Mama’ and a ‘Papa’, and Lili made us a family”, read the text on the card.

Comments