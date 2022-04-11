Prince Harry plans attack against stepmom Camilla in memoir

Duke of Sussex is likely to be planning an ‘attack’ against stepmom-Queen consort Camilla and might as well Prince Charles in his upcoming memoir as revealed by a Royal author.

Speaking to a foreign magazine, a Royal author Tina Brown revealed that Prince Harry will likely ‘go after’ Charles and Camilla in his explosive memoir, while, he is expected to ‘deepen the rift’ with his brother Prince William as well.

Furthermore, it was stated by the lady that the Duke of Sussex cannot stand the Duchess of Cornwall, and doesn’t want her to be Queen.

“Harry’s not going to go after The Queen, she’s sacrosanct. And he probably won’t go after Kate, who he’s very fond of,” she stated to the portal. “But he will go after Charles and Camilla and maybe William.”

Speaking further about the equation between the brothers, Brown claimed it to be ‘very bad’. “William was disgusted about Meghan’s attack on Kate [Duchess of Cambridge made her cry] because she can’t answer back.”

“But that’s nothing compared to how furious he’s going to be when this book comes out.”

Furthermore Tina – who is set to release her own book about British Royals and interviewed over 120 people linked to senior Royals for the same – claimed that William has accepted Camilla ‘in terms of what she means to his father’.

“He’s been grown up about it. Harry, on the other hand, can’t stand Camilla.”

