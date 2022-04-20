Prince Harry reveals to be a ‘Proud Papa’; Here’s why!

Prince Harry revealed that he is a ‘proud Papa here’ as the daughter Lilibet Diana just took her ‘first steps’.

During his recent outing with a foreign magazine, Prince Harry – who is currently cheering for athletes at the Invictus Games in the Netherlands with Meghan Markle – made a revelation about the latest milestone of 10-month-old daughter Lilibet Diana.

“Her current priorities are trying to keep up with her brother; she took her first step just a few days ago!” told the Duke of Sussex as he termed himself a ‘proud papa’. ”

Moreover, speaking about getting the kids Archie and Lilibet to Invictus, Harry said they ‘can’t wait’ for it, as the three-year-old Archie has already been introduced to the competition. “I showed Archie a video of wheelchair basketball and rugby from the Invictus Games in Sydney, and he absolutely loved it,” he said.

“I showed him how some were missing legs and explained that some had invisible injuries, too,” elaborated the British royal. “Not because he asked, but because I wanted to tell him. Kids understand so much, and to see it through his eyes was amazing because it’s so unfiltered and honest.”

Earlier at the opening ceremony of the Invictus Games, Prince Harry revealed, “When I talk to my son Archie about what he wants to be when he grows up, some days it’s an astronaut, other days it’s a pilot — a helicopter pilot obviously — or Kwazii from Octonauts.”

“But what I remind him is that no matter what you want to be when you grow up, it’s your character that matters most, and nothing would make his mum and me prouder than to see him have the character of what we see before us today.”

