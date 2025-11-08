Prince Harry says romantic thank you to Toronto for ‘providing wife’ Meghan Markle

Prince Harry is extending a romantic thank you” to Toronto for giving him the love of his life: Meghan Markle.

The Duke of Sussex attended the 17th annual True Patriot Love Foundation National Tribute Dinner in Toronto on Thursday, November 6.

During the event, the 41-year-old delivered a heartfelt speech with a sweet nod to his beloved wife, the Duchess of Sussex.

“Truthfully and jokes aside, this city will always mean a great deal to me. You provided a wife for me and you hosted the Invictus Games in 2017, touchstones in my life both professionally and personally,” the prince sweetly gushed.

The duke referenced the early days of his and Meghan’s relationship as he made frequent trips to Toronto after 2016 to visit her while she was filming Suits.

The couple even celebrated Halloween together at an apocalypse-themed party with Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank in Toronto before announcing their romance to the public.

Toronto holds another special significance, as Harry and Meghan made their first official appearance as a couple at the 2017 Invictus Games in the city.

He went on to say, “Together we witnessed something extraordinary. The strength of the human spirit that shines when people who have served rise again through sport, teamwork, and a redefined purpose. That spirit, the devotion to those who serve, is something Canada embodies like no other nation.”

Prince Harry- who is a veteran and founding patron of the Invictus Games — was invited to Cannada by the True Patriot Love Foundation to attend a series of events connected to Remembrance Day, the British equivalent of Veterans Day in the U.S.