Royal Family ‘silences’ Prince Harry with powerful message

Prince Harry has been “totally sidelined” by the Royal Family during their week-long VE Day 80 celebrations, according to a royal expert.

King Charles led a full line-up of senior royals to mark the historic anniversary, while Prince Harry remained noticeably absent.

The events included a Service of Thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey and a special concert at Horse Guards Parade, where King Charles gave a moving speech about history and remembrance.

He was joined by Prince William, Princess Kate, Princess Anne, Prince Edward and other working royals. Their united appearance came shortly after Prince Harry’s controversial BBC interview last week.

In that interview, the Duke of Sussex criticised the UK’s decision to downgrade his security and commented on King Charles’s health, saying he didn’t know how “much time he has left” following his cancer diagnosis.

The remarks caused backlash, with many royal watchers calling the timing inappropriate.

Royal commentator Richard Fitz told the Express that the royal family’s actions this week were a clear message.

“What we saw was royal solidarity,” he said. “They totally sidelined Prince Harry’s outburst. The focus was on unity, on surviving veterans, and on the nation’s shared history.”

He also pointed out that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have often been accused of stealing attention from other royals.

“They simply don’t care about overshadowing others,” Fitzwilliams said. “But this time, Prince Harry’s angry tone and bad timing backfired.”

Prince Harry was not part of any of the VE Day events and was not mentioned by senior royals during the commemorations.

His absence, combined with the royal family’s strong public presence, has been seen as a deliberate move to shut down any disruption his interview may have caused.

This week’s celebrations made it clear that Prince Harry, once a popular royal figure, is no longer included in key moments of national importance.