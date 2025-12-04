Prince Harry teases Late show appearance with hilarious lip-sync reel

Prince Harry is teasing his surprise return to late-night TV in the most playful way possible.

On Wednesday, December 3, the Duke of Sussex appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Ahead of the episode, the official Instagram account of the show posted a cheeky video of Royal and Colbert, set to a viral Great British Bake Off sound bite.

In the clip, Prince Harry could be seen in the guest chair as he took on the Great British Bake Off co-host Alison Hammond’s voice.

“If you were treated like a king for a day, what would you want me to do for you?” Harry playfully asked Colbert in the lip-sync video.

Being Northern Irish baker Mark Lutton, the host said, “Bake for me probably?”

“You want me to do what?” Harry lip-synced as Colbert replied, “Bake.”’

Meghan Markle’s husband repeatedly mishears “bake” as “beg,” until Colbert finally spells it out: “B-A-K-E. Bake.”

Harry then bursts into a playful fake laugh, nailing Hammond’s energetic delivery with a spot-on impression.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Late Show (@colbertlateshow)

Later on, Meghan Markle also reposted the reel on her Instagram Stories.

Prince Harry last appeared on The Late Show for an interview in January 2023 and a special segment in March 2023.