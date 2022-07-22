Prince Harry plans to publicly ‘expose’ stepmom Camilla in memoir

In his upcoming memoir, Prince Harry has all plans to ‘expose’ stepmom-Queen consort Camilla for being racist.

As per the latest biography of Duke and Duchess of Sussex, ‘Revenge: Meghan, Harry, and the war between the Windsors’ by Tom Bower, Prince Harry – who had fled UK and royals with his wife – stepped down from his royal status due to Duchess of Cornwall.

Additionally, an excerpt from the book also claimed that Harry is planning to expose his stepmom Camilla as ‘racist’ in his highly-anticipated bombshell memoir.

The author in his writing alleged that Camilla had made a racist joke about Meghan and Harry’s future child after the couple made their relationship official.

As per Bower, it happened when Harry met Charles and Camilla at Clarence House, and they touched upon three topics during the conversation.

“First, Harry was told that Meghan should continue with her acting career. Second, Scotland Yard could not automatically be expected to pay for his girlfriend’s 24-hour protection. And third, according to Harry, someone speculated about what his future child would ‘look like’. In one version, Camilla remarked, ‘Wouldn’t it be funny if your child had ginger Afro hair?’,” read a piece from the biography.

The book also stated that Harry, who allegedly ‘laughed’ during the conversation, turned furious after Meghan’s reaction to the comment.

It is pertinent to mention that Meghan and Harry in their explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey had addressed ‘several such conversations’, where the latter maintained that he is ‘never going to share’ them but, termed them ‘awkward’ and ‘shocking’.

Moreover, Bower in his book has also predicted that Prince Harry’s memoir, expected to be released later this year will further explore the divide between Harry and Camilla.

